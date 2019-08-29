Māori musicians look to inspire Ihumātao with new album and concert

Musicians around Aotearoa have banded together to produce an album and hold a concert inspired by Ihumātao and other issues that have impacted on 'first nations' worldwide.

Multi-award winning singer and songwriter Maisey Rika was instrumental in pulling together the album, Toitū Te Whenua.

She says, “There are so many of us feeling inspired to write and sing about the importance of the preservation of land, so we decided to take some action together by creating an album and putting on a concert. It is to honour our Ihumātao whānau, actually all our First Nation people taking a stand around the world for land and people.”

Māori artists such as Seth Haapu, Rob Ruha, Che Fu, Troy Kingi, Tama Waipara, Tiki Taane, Jess B and other emerging artists will also feature on the album which seeks to recognise mana motuhake, mana whenua, mana moana and mana mokopuna.

“We only started creating the album a week ago and the response has been overwhelming, so much so that we're creating a series of albums."

The 'Frontline' concert fundraiser for Ihumātao is being held at The Studio in Auckland this Saturday, and the digital release of the album will go public next Friday.

Event spokesperson Ninakaye Taane Tinorau says, "The key messages from this concert on Saturday night is about us as artists and industry professionals here in Aotearoa, joining arms in unity and solidarity to support what has been going on at Ihumātao."

First up is reggae band Unity Pacific followed by Maisey Rika, IHI, Energy Rising, Fable, Tribal Conexionz, Mara TK, Vox Dawn, KP, Tipene, Tigerhour, Hazaduz and The Shiznit, Creative Natives and other special guest appearances.

Profits will go towards sustaining the ongoing protection of Ihumātao.