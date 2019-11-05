Māori paramedic welcomes new regulations

In the new year Paramedics will fall under the Health Practitioners Competence Assurance Act, which is designed to provide assurance to the public around the capabilities of health professionals.

In addition to the paramedics becoming regulated, an independent council will also be established that will set the new standards, and become the regulatory body of the Paramedic industry.

The changes come into effect on January 1, 2020, but it is expected the establishment of the new council, and the registration process for paramedic staff due to begin later in the year.

More on Te Ao News, 6.30 pm, tonight.