Māori Parenting programme yields groundbreaking results

Te Whānau o Waipareira has launched its 3 year report for its "Incredible Years” parenting programme. The report has shown that for every dollar invested, nearly four times the social value is generated.

Chief operating officer, Awerangi Tamihere (Ngāti Kauwhata, Ngāti Porou) says that the event was a significant day for all Māori families:

“We are able to stand up and be proud, knowing that when we put solutions on the ground for our communities, by our own people, that we do see our whānau flourish.

“We had whānau that no longer had to go through an uplift process with Oranga Tamariki, we had whānau today got custody back from their children.... we had whānau today that had stopped using drugs and alcohol, to the point that they are a leader of their own families.”

The “Incredible Years” programme, based in West Auckland, has been helped over 300 families in the course of their 6 years in operation.

The success of the programme was measured using the Using the “Social Return on Investment” (SROI) framework. A system internationally recognized as a valid method for measuring social impact.

“Through this report, we realise that the parents are gaining confidence to be a better parent, there are better family relationships and relationships with their children. They have reduced stress and improved mental well-being because of being supported,” says Wapareira Senior researcher, Sneha Lakhotia.

Tamihere concluded her remarks on the success of the programme, with a plea for further support for this kaupapa from the government.

"This is a model that needs to be invested in more, across all Māori organisations in the country, For Māori by Māori, when solutions work on the ground with our vulnerable communities. We can see them going from languishing and flourishing, that is where the investments need to be made by this government."