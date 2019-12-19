Māori PT encourages healthy lifestyle on the Gold Coast

Ray Brown moved to Australia 13 years ago. Since then Brown has established himself as one of the best personal trainers on the Gold Coast.

Brown founded one of the first F45 gyms on the Coast and has since opened a second branch right in the heart of Surfers Paradise.

The Waimana native came from humble beginnings to making waves in the big city.

"It’s the usual back home. But hey, if I can do it anyone can do it."

This is a career Brown says has nurtured him to help others.

"My main reason why I do it, I just, I think, it’s another way to help more people. Which is awesome."

Brown has been a mentor for many young Māori on the Gold Coast. David Tumoana-Maxwell (Ngāti Porou), one of his mentees, now manages one of Browns F45 gyms.

He says, "Coming from a background with family, we really struggled with our health and our fitness. I just want to be a role model to all the young people, coming through New Zealand, and training them that it possible to do all this stuff."

But underneath it all, Brown says health and fitness can help in many ways both inside and out.

"Mental health, self-confidence, self-esteem, and these are main sources where depression, anxiety, and other negative thought patterns which can lead to negative disease. Including people wanting to do somethings which are becoming quite full-on back at home such as suicide.

"We promote health and fitness and we have a love for helping people."

Tumoana-Maxwell says this is something that can definitely help combat both physical and mental health issues.

"If you can get into a routine, I feel like it really clears the mind. Like always just getting moving.

“You always feel better after a workout. No matter what you say you are always going to feel better after it.”

"It brings people together and that's another healthy thing as well. Health and fitness is not just moving your body health. Its also thinking positively surrounding yourself with positive people likeminded people," Brown adds.

Brown concludes there's no time like the present to take that leap of faith and give it a go.

"Just give it a go. That's all it is. Just get started. You don't really know until you know.

"It makes me feel good, that I get the opportunity to help more people. At the end of the day that's what it really is about."

Brown has plans to spread his message and raise awareness around mental health both here and back home.