Māori Rangatahi look to take out “Smokefree Tagata Beats National Finals”

Rangatahi from "Te kura kaupapa Māori o Hawaiiki Hou," take to the stage tonight in their first appearance at the ‘2019 Smokefree Tagata Beats’ competition held at the 'Vodafone events center' in Auckland.

Having been established only 7 months ago, the full immersion Māori school from Te Tairāwhiti (East Coast) automatically have an edge up on the competition.

“We bring our language to this competition, that is part of the identity of our school.”

The band consists of eight members, including seven vocalists.

“This is a little bit different to what we are used to do, doing kapahaka because you cant hide or relax, you are always in the spotlight,” says Manai Aupouri (Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki) of the band.

The name of the band, Kōkōwai, translated to mean superoes, has great significance to the group, as it pays tribute to the important people who helped establish the school.

Drummer, Paora-Whaanga Gilbert explains:

“The name of our group is about celebrating our mothers, they are the ones who got us here, they are the ones who made our school what it is today.”

The competition is being held at 7pm tonight at the Vodafone Events Center.