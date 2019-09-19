Māori referee Ben O’Keeffe ready for action at the Rugby World Cup

Ngāpuhi and Ngāti Whātua’s Ben O’Keeffe

The All Blacks aren’t the only New Zealand representatives at the Rugby World Cup in Japan – there’s also three referees that have been selected to officiate the tournament. One of them is Ngāpuhi and Ngāti Whātua’s Ben O’Keeffe.

Alongside Ben Skeen and Brendan Pickerill, O’Keeffe will be making some of the most important decisions of his career in the coming weeks. However, it’s a challenge he is ready for.

“It’s amazing to be here right now. I’ve been here about a week with all the other referees, we’ve done a lot of team building and getting to know the environment and culture. It’s just been incredible” he told Te Ao last night.

The three referees were guests of honour at the New Zealand Embassy, which was hosting the New Zealand and Australian Parliamentary rugby teams who are due to play in their World Cup final on Thursday. O’Keeffe addressed the crowd and enjoying a bit of light-hearted jibes from the Australians, as he is controlling the Wallabies opening match against Fiji on Saturday.

He also presented a signed referee’s jersey for New Zealand ambassador Dominic Walton, who wished the officials the best of luck for the tournament. It is the first time Japan has hosted the Rugby World Cup, and all the games that the trio will control are expected to be sold out.

“I’m looking forward to being a part of that and refereeing really well” O’Keeffe said.

“If you perform really well then that’s how they pick who controls the quarters, the semis and the final.

“Ultimately I’m just really happy to be here and to be part of the refereeing team.”

