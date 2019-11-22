Māori stories resonate at NZTV awards

Māori broadcasters and storytellers came out of the woodworks at this years NZTV awards.

Te Ao Māori News was there last night and was fortunate to speak with our Māori winners.

Aroha Mane gives us a breakdown of her night with the stars.

The full rundown of winners is here.

Images & Sound Best Feature Drama, Screen Auckland Best Director: Drama - Michael Bennett (Ngāti Pikiao), "In Dark Places," a documentary on Teina Pora.

Best Original Reality Series, Te Māngai Pāho Best Maori Programme, - "The Casketeers."

Best Lifestyle Programme - "Piri’s Tiki Tour."

Best Current Affairs Programme - Melanie Reid, Paul Enticott, Mark Jennings, Tim Murphy "Newsroom Investigates," for their coverage of the Oranga Tamariki uplift.

Te Māngai Pāho Best Reo Programme - Kereama Wright, Mana Epiha, Megan Douglas, "Waka Huia," for their coverage of Rereata Makiha.

Huawei Mate30Pro Best Presenter: Entertainment - Anika Moa, "Anika Moa Unleashed S2."