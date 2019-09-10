Māori suicide prevention experts divided over Govt strategy

In the year to June 30, 685 people died by suicide - 17 more than in the previous year. Minister Jacinda Ardern says this needs to change.

Today, the government announced it will establish a Suicide Prevention Office to coordinate action in an attempt to reduce New Zealand's high rate of suicide.

The office aims to provide central leadership and better coordination of suicide prevention work.

Some say there isn't a strategy specifically for Māori, hence why some Māori suicide prevention experts are divided over the strategy.

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE:

• 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

• https://www.lifeline.org.nz/services/suicide-crisis-helpline

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757 or TEXT 4202