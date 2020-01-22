Māori team to compete in Indigenous Basketball tournament

Northland Basketball Chairman, Ray Cameron (Ngāpuhi) is on the lookout for up and coming talent at this years Māori Basketball tournament in Rotorua. The Northland based coach hopes to find a few more players to add to his team that will be going to the under 23 "Indigenous Youth Games" in Canada this year.

“There's a pioneer team from Western Australia and an African team that's committed to the tournament and a Hawaiian team and a couple of first nations teams from Canada and the USA,” says Cameron.

The tournament is at the same time as the Olympic qualifiers in which his team may even have the opportunity to rub shoulders with the likes of Timberwolves guard, Andrew Wiggins (Canada) and reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokumpo (Greece).

The Māori basketball tournament is the biggest competition in the country with over 200 teams competing. Cameron attributes the popularity of the sport to its simplicity.

“It's a simple sport, if it's raining outside, there's no cancellations, unless the roof is really bad. But like you see here it's a whānau environment, everyone is playing, mum, dad, and even grandpas here.

“It’s a really important thing for us as Māori, not just for the sport but for us to encourage this to live healthier lives,” says Cameron.

The team will be heading over to British Columbia in June this year.