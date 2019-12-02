Māori team up with Pasifika to protect our pēpē

A Collection of Wahakura (woven baby capsules) / Source - Wahakura Facebook Page

A memorandum of Understanding was signed today between Hāpai te Hauora and Moana Research with the main focus being SUDI (Sudden Unexpected Death in Infants) in Māori and Pasifika.

Hāpai te Hauora CEO Selah Hart says that they are looking forward to the partnership:

“I think that what is represents is a true partnership approach that we are taking with Moana research who are really excited with the opportunity to work with our Pasifika whānau.

“When we are looking at the current statistics we are I think the number is between one in every eight babies could be effected by SUDI so what we really need to do is lead that approach so that every whānau understands the importance of a safe sleeping space for our babies.”

Jacinta Faalili-Fidow CEO Moana Research is also passionate about linking her knowledge of Pasifika whānau with Hāpai te Hauora to better understand how they can work together to provide information to our people.

“Now we have an opportunity to get back into the SUDI prevention space and to work with Hāpai, really to look at how we can leverage all of our collective strengths to do better for our babies.

“But also kanohi ki te kanohi, face to face going out into the communities finding really good ways of engaging with our families in meaningful ways.”

Tomorrow a two day wahakura (woven baby capsule) wānanga will be held in Rotorua and with the holiday season approaching, Hapai Te Hauora says there it is a good time to focus on safe sleep for our babies.