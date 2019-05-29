Māori Television announces Shane Taurima as new CEO

Māori Television has today announced the appointment of Shane Taurima (Rongamaiwahine, Ngāti Kahungunu) to the position of Tāhuhu Rangapū (Chief Executive) effective immediately.

"Since December last year, Shane Taurima has led Māori Television’s strategic plan as the acting chief executive, helping to position the company for the next stage of its exciting journey," says Māori Television board chair Jamie Tuuta.

"He brings 25 years of industry experience in radio and television broadcasting at the forefront of Māori and mainstream media with a passionate commitment to the development of Māori, te reo and our culture.”

"This is a time of exciting change for Māori Television as new trends and technologies drive innovation, disruption, and opportunities for growth in media and entertainment. Our next CEO needs to thrive in a highly dynamic environment, to be capable of accelerating what is working very well for Māori Television and disrupting what needs to change.

"Shane is a champion of the Māori Television culture and has the ability to inspire, energise, and connect with employees, partners, audience and leaders," says Tuuta.

The Māori Television Board conducted a thorough selection process over the last four months and was impressed with the high calibre applications that were received as well as the support expressed by candidates for the kaupapa and future of Māori Television.

"I am extremely honoured and humbled by the board’s decision to entrust me with this amazing opportunity. I have spent the last seven months working closely with the amazing people of Māori Television and I am very excited that I get to continue to do that," says Taurima.

"Our role is to promote and protect te reo me ngā tikanga Māori by telling great Māori stories. We have a young Māori population and a wider New Zealand and global audience that want high quality and engaging Māori content. I look forward to working with the team, the wider sector and new partners to explore exciting and new opportunities for Māori Television and the revitalisation of te reo me ngā tikanga Māori."