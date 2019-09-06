Māori Television apologises to viewers for on air black out

Basketball fans took to social media airing their frustration over technical transmission issues during Māori Televisions live broadcast of the Tall Blacks' must-win World Cup game against Greece.

"At approximately 12:20am this morning in the lead up to the FIBA Basketball World Cup NZ vs Greece game, Māori Television experienced difficulty with the satellite link provided by Eurovision. The feed is provided to Māori Television via TVNZ says Callie Schaumkel, Pou Waihanga Kaupapa.

“While tradition television coverage - aerial and satellite - was back online within twenty minutes, our livestream continued to have technical problems, which ended in no live broadcast via Māori Television’s online platform.

Schaumkel adds, “Investigations so far have not isolated the cause of the fault, and it remains a top priority to ensure the remaining 10 games are streamed without disruption.

“We unreservedly apologise to our viewers for the inconvenience. Basketball fans can refer to our Facebook page for up-to-date streaming updates."