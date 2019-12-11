Māori Television signs MOU with Indigenous Taiwanese

Shane Taurima, Tāhūhū Rangapū of Māori Television (far right) with Taiwan Indigenous Television - Photo / File

Māori Television has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Taiwan Indigenous Television today that will enable resource and content sharing between the two indigenous media organisations.

“We are pleased to announce this strategic cooperation with Taiwan Indigenous Television that supports our shared goals of promoting indigenous language and culture, extending our audience reach and engagement and creating high-quality content,” said Shane Taurima, Tāhūhū Rangapū of Māori Television.

“Our job is to tell great Māori stories that elevate Māori voices and perspectives. By doing this we promote te reo Māori and tikanga Māori and our unique world indigenous view.”

“We intend to share news and entertainment content with each other, set up staff exchanges and look to co-design, co-produce and co-invest in content production.”

“The MOU strengthens the bond between indigenous peoples and supports our mission to connect people to te ao Māori and te ao Māori to the world,” said Mr Taurima.

Taiwan Indigenous Television was launched in 2005 and broadcasts content in 14 indigenous languages. It was the first indigenous television station in Asia.

Mr Taurima is part of a delegation which includes Māori Television’s Board Chairman Jamie Tuuta, and Director Kingi Kiriona. They are in Taiwan at the invitation of the Taiwan Reconciliation Subcommittee (a part of the Presidential Office’s Indigenous Historical Justice and Transitional Justice Committee) to attend the 2019 International Human Rights and Indigenous Transitional Justice Forum.