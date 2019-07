Māori Under 20 rugby team named to play Fiji next weekend in Rotorua

The NZ Māori U20 Rugby Team to play Fiji U20 as the curtain-raiser to the second Māori All Blacks match against Fiji has been named.

With the Māori All Blacks due to fly out to play the Flying Fijians in Suva tomorrow, the next generation of Māori players are set to lock horns with their Fijian counterparts next weekend.

The team will assemble in Rotorua on Sunday, and train throughout the week. They will have an opposed training session with the Māori All Blacks during the week and will be joined by later in the week by the New Zealand Māori U18 training camp, featuring both boys and girls rugby players from up and down the country.

The New Zealand Māori U20 team to play Fiji next week at Rotorua is:

Kershawl Sykes-Martin

Nelson Rugby Club

Ngāti Porou

Te Ariki Te Puni

University RFC Auckland

Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Porou, Rangitāne o Manawatu

Ngāi Te Rangi

Jonas Pomare

Mt Maunganui Sports Club

Ngāpuhi

**Poukohe Sorensen**

Te Puna RFC

Te Arawa, Ngāti Porou

Tyrone Thompson

Marist St Pats

Ngai Tā Manuhiri, Ngāti Rangiwewehi

Tanara Haenga

Wainuiomata RFC

Ngāti Porou

Josh Hill

University of Otago RFC

Ngāi Tahu

Leo Ngatai-Tafau

Ardmore Marist RFC

Ngāti Porou, Tainui

Keelan Whitman

Marist St Pats

Ngāti Rangiwewehi

**Cortez-Lee Ratima**

Otorohonga RFC

Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Tama

Leo Thompson

Marist St Pats

Ngai Tā Manuhiri, Ngāti Rangiwewehi

Shamus Hurley-Langton

College Old Boys Wellington

Te Āti Awa, Taranaki

Samuel Smith

Wainuiomata RFC

Ngāti Raukawa, Ngati Kahungunu

Coel Kerr

Lincoln University RFC

Ngāti Ranginui

John Croft Cooper

Ponsonby District RFC

Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngā Puhi, Tūwharetoa

Kaipo Brown

Tauranga Rugby Sports & Recreation Club

Te Aupōuri, Te Arawa, Tainui, Ngāi Te Rangi, Te Āti Awa

Dennon Robinson-Bartlett

Whakarewarewa Community Sports Club

Ngāti Kahungunu

Tamarau McGahan

Marist North Harbour

Ngāi Tūhoe, Ngāti Raukawa

Tobias Wickham-Manuel

Kia Toa RFC

Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Tūwharetoa

Tahu Kaa

Lincoln University RFC

Ngāti Porou, Ngāi Tahu

Zarn Sullivan

College Rifles RFC

Ngāti Kahungunu

Isaac Bracewell

Wellington Football Club

Ngāti Maniapoto

Callum Bean

Grammar Tec Auckland

Ngai Tahu, Ngā Puhi

** Availability subject to Club Commitments

Ngā Kaiako/Kaiwhakahaere:

Head Coach: Rua Wanoa

Ngāti Porou

Forwards Coach: Anthony Rehutai

Ngāti Porou

Forwards Assistant: Tracey Davis

Ngāti Whātua

Backs Coach: Stacey Grant

Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa

Backs Assistant: Joseph Wineera

Ngāti Ruanui, Ngāti Toa, Ngāti Koata, Ngāi Tahu

Cultural Advisor: Mihaere Emery

Tūhoe, Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Koroki Kahukura, Ngāti Raukawa

Manager: Mark Seymour:

Ngāti Hikairo

Trainer: Kieran Te Whare

Ngati Tūwharetoa

Physio: Tioke Pryor

Ngāi Tuhoe. Ngāti Awa, Ngāi Te Rangi

Campaign Manager: Tiki Edwards

Whakatōhea, Ngāti Raukawa