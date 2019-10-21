Māori 'underrepresented in the university academy'

Tertiary institutions are being urged to remember the commitment they have to the Treaty of Waitangi.

This follows the release of research conducted by Dr Tara McAllister (Ngāti Porou, Te Aitanga ā Māhaki), from the University of Auckland highlighting a distinct lack of Māori in senior leadership roles in Universities across the country.

It was a study that was prompted by her own academic experience.

"Having spent eight years at various universities I was really interested in the number of Māori and Pasifika staff that are employed by these universities because throughout that whole time I had no Māori or Pasifika lecturers for any of my science papers," says McAllister.

Professor of Indigenous Studies and Co-head of Te Wānanga o Waipapa at the University of Auckland, Professor Tracey McIntosh adds, "There's a whole range of disciplines a whole range of departments that have never had a Māori academic let alone a professor, they've never had a lecturer and never had any of those ones."

However, this is a study, Professor Stuart McCutcheon. Vice-Chancellor of the University of Auckland, says is inaccurate.

"I don't think it's correct to say that Māori are being excluded. All that said it is clear that Māori and Pacific people are underrepresented in the university academy."

McIntosh says there are fewer positions for Māori academics in a range of disciplines.

"At one stage a few years ago I knew eight Māori scientists who were PHD's who were unable to find positions in their own discipline."

"I think the numbers coming through into academic life are somewhat limited and that's something clearly that we all need to be working on," adds McCutcheon.

McIntosh also adds that it could be due to the recruitment strategy the universities have for Māori in particular.

"If you have no real Māori strategy in terms of recruitment policies within a university sector, how do you determine a shortlist that really shows both diversity if you've got no one that's competent?"

McCutcheon says more Māori in senior staffing roles could mean more Māori students.

"We'd like to see more of them in senior levels and we think that would be something that would make the university more attractive to Māori and Pacific students."

"Māori and Pasifika academics that are already there take a really active role in mentoring those students through the academy, whereas other academics aren't so good at supporting us through," adds McAllister.

However, the research also outlined key initiatives some institutions are incorporating growth plans for Māori academics across the board.