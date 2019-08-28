Māori weaver to showcase korowai in London Pacific Fashion Week (Gallery)

Māori artist Dorothy 'Dot' Stowers (Ngāpuhi), is set to feature her contemporary korowai at the 2019 London Pacific Fashion Week next month.

Stowers says creating korowai has not only been a labour of love, but a journey of self-discovery.

“It means so much more to me. It's just opened me up to loving this culture, loving this craft ... and I get inspired when I see other Māori designers out there doing it too," she says.

The former crime scene attendant for the New Zealand Police began her weaving career only five years ago, when she made two korowai for her nephew's wedding.

Since then, she has been under the tutelage of nationally-renowned Māori artist, Ida White, who recently received a Queen's Service Medal for her services to Māori art.

Stowers acknowledges the difference between her contemporary style and that of traditional korowai weaving.

“I do contemporary korowai, [in contrast] to traditional korowai which is done with moka. The resources I use are the polyester braid … and other types of alternative cottons and wool," says Stowers.

The upper case “R” in her brand, WeaveRdream is a tribute to her mother, Rita, who would no doubt be proud of her daughter's craft.

Stowers embarks to London on the 8th of September.