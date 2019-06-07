Marumaru Atua receives warm welcome home

Marumaru Atua arrives safely home to Rarotonga, Photos / Marumaru Atua - Cook Islands Voyaging Society

After two and a half weeks at sea, the traditional navigational vessel or 'vaka', Marumaru Atua, has arrived home to Rarotonga.

The crew, of all ages, were greeted by the warm smiles and open arms of loved ones at the official welcoming ceremony at Avatiu Harbour this morning.

During the formal speeches, Cook Islands Prime Minister Henry Puna reminded those in attendance that "we gather today not as dignitaries or voyagers, family and friends, no.. we stand united as people of the ocean, people of the vaka".

The last voyage for Marumaru Atua, from Aotearoa to Rarotonga was in 2015, also marking 50 years of self-governance for Rarotonga.

In 2017, a fire broke out onboard the same vaka. The crew say it took firefighters several hours to put out the blaze in the starboard hull.

The vaka sustained significant damage which required a new hull to be built. The estimated repairs cost was $300,000, $255,00 of which was funded by the Cook Island government.

Today's completion of this special voyage acknowledges the years of rebuilding, support and commitment to reviving traditional Polynesian wayfinding practices.

Local support via donations for the crew have been plentiful and for the next three days they will rest, eat, and share kōrero about their experience at sea.