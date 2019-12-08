Masters graduate dreams of running kura for young māmā

By Aroha Mane

The dream of one day running a school for teenage mothers is a step closer to becoming a reality for a young Māori mother.  Miria Haora from Ngāti Whātua and Tauranga Moana has graduated with a Masters of Education from Te Wānanga o Raukawa.

Adorned with korowai and cloaks, 390 students were celebrated at Te Wānanga o Raukawa’s graduation ceremony. For one student, it is a pleasant end to a 10-year journey.

“I'm overwhelmed at everything I have accomplished and I'm happy my family is here to enjoy this moment with me,” masters graduate Miria Haora says.

At 17-years-old Haora was blessed with her first child Tokomauri, and using her Masters in Education she hopes to break society's attitudes towards teen parents.

“I hope to be a principal at a school for teenage mothers.”

Haora is currently a teacher at Te Kura Kōkiri o Tauranga Moana, she is also the winner of Ngāti Whātua ki Ōrākei's Matauranga Award. Her whānau says she is a person with drive.

“Ko te Manawa-rere, ko te Manawa-rere, kia u, kia u. This saying refers to a person who is dedicated and comes from our Tauranga Moana ancestors who fought at Pukehinahina. She's a true representation of her people and a great example for our future generations. She's an exceptional woman,” relative Tahupotiki Scott says.

Haora acknowledges she is determined, “I'm driven in everything I do. Once I set my mind on the task at hand, I'm committed.”

Haora attributes her success to her fellow students, her whānau, her partner and especially her three children.

