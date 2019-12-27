Mataatua sevens stars keep in touch with whānau

Mataatua international rugby sevens players Mahina Paul and Ngarohi Garvey-Black have returned home for Christmas. Te Ao Māori News caught up with them at Poroporo's annual whānau touch tournament.

Black Ferns Sevens player, Mahina Paul says:

“I think that this is where it all began. Ever since I was a little girl at Pāroa School, then going to Whakatane Intermediate, then Trident.

“All my coaches played a big part in where I am today.”

It has been almost 30 years since this touch tournament established at Poroporo Clubrooms, with the main goal to bring whānau home every year.

“For me I love travelling. But there's no other place like home and being surrounded by friends and family,” Paul explains.

Ngarohi McGarvey-Black explains:

“These games are for local families, it’s great to see children playing as well. That’s the main thing about coming back home, to play with these kids, and meet newcomers.

“Family is the most important thing.”

Mahina is not the only professional athlete to have earned their stripes on these fields. Ngarohi McGarvey-Black is the most recently capped All Blacks Sevens player, having made his debut in Las Vegas in March.

“There are times you have to be competitive, at these whanau games. It’s all about fun.

“Playing with your mates, playing with your family and just enjoying yourself and I think that's the main thing for me.

“As you get older to pursue your sporting dreams and you have just got to working at the things you are good at and the things you are not good at…

“Yeah just head down, and just have goals, and yeah just strive.”

Poroporo Kaumatua, Julian Tunui says:

“29 years, it’s been going. It’s great to see children, grandchildren and adults coming here to support the kaupapa.”

The club kaumatua is proud of the tournament's achievements and he says it is important that it carries on.

Me haere tonu me haere tonu koira te mea nui kei te pakeke haere ngā mokopuna arā, e tākaro mai rāko rātou mā kei te hari i tēnei tōnamana kia pakeke ai rātou

“Keep going, keep going. That’s the important thing here. We hope that the tournament continues until these young ones, become the seniors of the field."

Mahina Paul emphasised what this tournament means to her:

“Ever since I was a little kid I always enjoyed playing in this tournament. From when I was a little girl and I think it’s just the being all together with the whanau.

“Even though we are a small little town, I know that we can make it out there somewhere.”

Mahina Paul and Ngarohi McGarvey are preparing to don their black jerseys for the 2020 HSBC Sevens Series in Hamilton starting 25 Janurary.