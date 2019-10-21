Mauna Kea Day 100 - 'We will remain'

Lā 100 Mauna Kea update - Video credit / Pu'uhonua o Pu'uhuluhulu

Today marks 100 days since kānaka Māoli have occupied the base of Mauna Kea.

In the past three months, construction of the 30m telescope has been delayed.

Today spokesman Andre Perez explained that there are no machines on the mauna, no equipment, no construction workers because kānaka Māoli have held fast to their land.

They have also reaffirmed that they have no intentions of leaving and that their stand has inspired others around the Hawai'ian Islands to also take a stand in their respective land issues.