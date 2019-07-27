Mauri of Te Matatini taken to Waiheke Island

Ngāti Pāoa have welcomed the mauri of Te Matatini onto Piritahi Marae on Waiheke Island, as the tāonga continues its journey visiting marae across the Auckland region. With a pōhiri and hangi to compliment the arrival of the tāonga, mana whenua and iwi leaders welcomed the mauri with open arms.

The mauri of Te Matatini was carried onto Piritahi Marae on Saturday by well-known kapa haka leaders and experts who gathered to support the occasion.



Pita Mahaki, who was the kaikōrero on the taumata for the marae, says, "As the taonga makes it's way around to the different marae, one of our spokesmen requested for it to be held here. Lucky us, we are truly blessed."



Chairman of Kapahaka Auckland, Paora Sharples says, "I give my acknowledgement to them for even thinking about wanting to hold this tāonga, in their whare tūpuna is where it will rest for now."



"When the time comes for people to start making their way to Auckland, the doors of our marae will be one of many that will open to them," says Mahaki.



Before the mauri arrived, Mataatua Marae had the honour of looking after the tāonga. The Matatini committee strongly believes by doing this it will start to bind the thoughts of the region wanting to come together as one for this event.



Pouroto Ngaropo of Mataatua and Te Rarawa descent says, "Even though it was in our hands for a short time, we still treasure it because those who were able to come and visit within the one month that we had it for knew within themselves the real significance of this tāonga."



Even though this prestigious event is still two years away, the planning is already underway.



Sharples says, "A strategic plan calling out to all marae, sub-tribes and tribes of the region to come together as one. Only then can we be sure about the success of us hosting this event, Te Matatini.

"We've met and spoken already to the council last year. In that meeting, we established the foundation of our planning for this event," he says.



The mauri will remain with Ngāti Pāoa for one month then it will make it's way to Pare Hauraki.