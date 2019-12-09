McMenamin voted players Player of the Year

Ngāti Porou's Charmaine McMenamin has been recognised by her peers as the International Women's Rugby Player of the year.

The New Zealand Rugby Players Association awards were announced this morning after voting by the players, with McMenamin winning the acknowledgement of her fellow professional rugby players.

Previous winners of the award include Ngāpuhi superstar Portia Woodman, and Selica Winiata (Ngāti Raukawa). Kendra Cocksedge won last year's award, before creating history by being the first woman to win the Kelvin Tremain Trophy at the NZ Rugby Awards for NZ Player of the Year.

McMenamin had an outstanding year with the Black Ferns this year, scoring a try in each of the two tests against Australia on their way to again retaining the Laurie O'Reilly Memorial Trophy. The powerful number 8 also had strong performances during the Super Series in San Diego earlier in the year.

Fellow loose forward Ardie Savea picked up the male International Player of the Year award, after his best season yet in the All Black jersey.

All NZRPA award winners, as voted by the players:

Players’ International Women’s Player of the Year

Nominees:

Eloise Blackwell

Kendra Cocksedge

Ayesha Leti-I'iga

Charmaine McMenamin



Winner – Charmaine McMenamin

Players’ International Men’s Player of the Year

Nominees:



Beauden Barrett

Anton Lienert-Brown

Kieran Reid Ardie Savea

Codie Taylor



Winner – Ardie Savea

Players’ Men’s Sevens Player of the Year

Nominees:



Dylan Collier

Sam Dickson

Andrew Knewstubb

Tone Ng Shiu

Winner – Tone Ng Shui

Players’ Women’s Sevens Player of the Year

Nominees:



Kelly Brazier

Sarah Hirini



Tyla Nathan-Wong

Ruby Tui

Winner – Ruby Tui

Players’ Super Rugby Player of the Year



Nominees:

Ngani Laumape



Richie Mounga

Sevu Reece

Ardie Savea

Brad Weber

Winner - Sevu Reece



Players’ Mitre 10 Cup Player of the Year

Nominees:



Gareth Evans



Vilimoni Koroi



Du’Plessis Kirifi



Chase Tiatia



Winner – Chase Tiatia

Players’ Young Player of the Year

Nominees:

Leicester Fainga’anuku

Falou Fakatava

Sione Havili

Emoni Narawa

Quinn Tupaea

Winner – Emoni Narawa