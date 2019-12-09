McMeniman voted players Player of the Year

Ngāti Porou's Charmaine McMeniman has been recognised by her peers as the International Women's Rugby Player of the year.
The New Zealand Rugby Players Association awards were announced this morning after voting by the players, with McMeniman winning the acknowledgement of her fellow professional rugby players.
Previous winners of the award include Ngāpuhi superstar Portia Woodman, and Selica Winiata (Ngāti Raukawa). Kendra Cocksedge won last year's award, before creating history by being the first woman to win the Kelvin Tremain Trophy at the NZ Rugby Awards for NZ Player of the Year.
McMeniman had an outstanding year with the Black Ferns this year, scoring a try in each of the two tests against Australia on their way to again retaining the Laurie O'Reilly Memorial Trophy. The powerful number 8 also had strong performances during the Super Series in San Diego earlier in the year.
Fellow loose forward Ardie Savea picked up the male International Player of the Year award, after his best season yet in the All Black jersey.
All NZRPA award winners, as voted by the players:
Players’ International Women’s Player of the Year
Nominees:
Eloise Blackwell
Kendra Cocksedge
Ayesha Leti-I'iga
Charmaine McMenamin
Winner – Charmaine McMenamin
Players’ International Men’s Player of the Year
Nominees:
Beauden Barrett
Anton Lienert-Brown
Kieran Reid Ardie Savea
Codie Taylor
Winner – Ardie Savea
Players’ Men’s Sevens Player of the Year
Nominees:
Dylan Collier
Sam Dickson
Andrew Knewstubb
Tone Ng Shiu
Winner – Tone Ng Shui
Players’ Women’s Sevens Player of the Year
Nominees:
Kelly Brazier
Sarah Hirini
Tyla Nathan-Wong
Ruby Tui
Winner – Ruby Tui
Players’ Super Rugby Player of the Year
Nominees:
Ngani Laumape
Richie Mounga
Sevu Reece
Ardie Savea
Brad Weber
Winner - Sevu Reece
Players’ Mitre 10 Cup Player of the Year
Nominees:
Gareth Evans
Vilimoni Koroi
Du’Plessis Kirifi
Chase Tiatia
Winner – Chase Tiatia
Players’ Young Player of the Year
Nominees:
Leicester Fainga’anuku
Falou Fakatava
Sione Havili
Emoni Narawa
Quinn Tupaea
Winner – Emoni Narawa