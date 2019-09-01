Measles continues to spread across Auckland

A serious outbreak of the Measles virus and the rapid spread across South Auckland has led to the closure of numerous sporting, cultural and community events throughout the region this weekend.

All three District Health Board regions which include Waitematā, Downtown Auckland and Counties Manukau are continuing to encourage fam,ilies to take precautions and immunize their children against the virus.

According to the Auckland Regional Public Health Service (ARPHS) approximately 778 cases of the infectious virus have been reported throughout the Super City.

Currently there are 130 cases reported across Waitematā with more than 100 cases in Downtown Auckland.

South Auckland has the highest number of people impacted with more than 520 reported cases so far.

Local health officials are urging people not to come to Auckland unless you have been vaccinated.

If you are concerned about measles call Healthline on 0800 611 116 or call your GP.

If you believe you have symptoms, officials are asking you do not enter medical clinics but call ahead and notify staff and wait in your car for them to diagnose your symptoms.

The same warning has been issued for after hours and emergency departments due to the high risk of potentially passing the infection on to others.