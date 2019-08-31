Measles forces community shutdown

The measles outbreak has forced the closure of many sporting, cultural and community events in the wider Auckland region today.

Among the three District Health Board regions Waitematā, Downtown Auckland and Counties Manukau, approximately 778 cases of the infectious virus has been reported throughout the Super City today.

To provide further breakdown within the regions, there has been 130 cases reported in the Waitemata, with more than one hundred cases in Downtown Auckland.

However, there are more than 520 reported cases in Counties Manukau across South Auckland.

Those numbers are set to increase according to health officials who issued further warnings today advising people not to visit Auckland if they haven't been immunised.

Auckland’s Medical Officer of Health, Dr William Rainger gave an update on the outbreak this afternoon with a stern reminder around vaccination, “Our objectives are to limit the spread of the outbreak within Auckland. To protect the most vulnerable people and to promote the uptake of vaccination,” he said.

Carmel Ellis of Counties Manukau DHB said efforts to give free vaccines would continue throughout the weekend, “You would have seen that we’ve got a few pop-up clinics, we’ve got one at the Manukau Super clinic and that’s operating all day today and that’s operating tomorrow as well,” she said.

But despite all the warnings one mother is standing by a controversial decision not to immunise her children, as a result her children contracted the measles virus.

In an interview with Te Ao Māori news, 12-year old Te Manu Lee sat alongside her mother to explain her experience, “I thought that I was going to die and I was freaking out and it doesn’t feel very good, but afterwards I just thought yep I had it “

The virus was soon contracted by her two other siblings and while they became very ill Muna Lee is still confident she made the right decision.

“It doesn’t feel very good when you see your kids go through this , but I just did everything I could to make sure my kids felt very comfortable. So, it was 3-weeks of sleepless nights. I was up checking temperatures just being aware of any complications that maybe setting in. When I did go back to the doctor and he opened the car door and he looked in the door and he said yes they have got measles, he didn’t check them over or anything and he said to me this is what you get when you don’t vaccinate and I was horrified, but because my concern was for my babies, because I read that they could die and he says yes they could die, but that’s what you get when you don’t vaccinate and there’s nothing I can do about it. I complained and finally received an apology from the organisation. But kei te pai, after watching them and what they went through I know I made the right decision, their bodies are natural - there’s been nothing put into them and so that uncertainty of injecting them with a vaccine was freaking me out more than them getting measles”

Auckland DHB and the Counties Manukau DHB believe the only tru sfae measure is to vaccinate and theyve advised anyne with concerns around immunisation to contact and speak directly to medical professionals.

If you have any concerns you can call the 0800 line 611116.