Measles risk cancels secondary schools league comp

The NZRL has cancelled the Secondary Schools rugby league competition set for next week in Auckland due to the measles risk in the region.

The announcement was made yesterday before teams were expected to commence their travel arrangements.

The competition was to be held at Pulman Park in Takānini, and was set to host 26 schools.

The NZRU confirmed that some of those schools had reported to have had cases of measles amongst their students in the past week.

CEO of NZRL Greg Peters says, “This is an unfortunate outcome, as our Secondary Schools Tournament is one of our most exciting events, but it is the only decision that can be made under these circumstances.

"We sought medical advice and liaised with stakeholders who all agreed with our positioning. We understand people may be disappointed by our decision and we apologise for any inconvenience caused; however, the welfare of our players and all involved in the tournament comes first.”