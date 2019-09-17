Measles Update: "Pacific People are the most affected"

Māori and Pacific Island communities are the most affected by measles in the Auckland Region, according to Dr. William Rainger, Medical officer of Health Auckland, who spoke at a media briefing held by the ‘Auckland Regional Public Health Service’ on Tuesday 17th 2019.

"Pacific people are the most affected, in terms of disease rates, the second most common group is amongst Māori," he says.

As of September 17th, there were recorded 1,064 cases of measles, nationwide.

More than 50,000 measles vaccines, which have arrived in New Zealand from overseas, were expected to last about three months, and Dr. Rainger says efforts are being made to moderate their use.

“There is an infinite amount of vaccine, globally and in New Zealand so we do have to make those decisions about, where is the most effective use of it.

The outbreak has not been labeled an epidemic due to the fact the disease is predominantly in the Auckland Region only.

the fact that it has spread predominantly in one region only.

“There is one outbreak, and its in Auckland so certainly from the Auckland perspective we have here, its a significant outbreak,” says Dr. rainger.

