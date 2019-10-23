'Ehara i te mea e whakaparahako ana i a rātou ' - Shane Jones mō te hapori Iniana

Kāore te mema o Aotearoa Tuatahi a Shane Jones mō te whakapāha, ka mutu, e ū tonu ana ia ki ngā kaupapa here manene a tana rōpū. Ka whai tēnei i ngā tao kupu i whiua ki a ia e te hapori Īniana i mea ai, ko ngā kaupapa here e aukati ana i ngā hapori manene.

Ko Narenda Bhana te Perehetini o Te Pāpori Iniana o Tāmaki. Hei tāna, “In Indian culture, government is expecting our people to provide a proof of them living together.”

E pūmau ana a Aotearoa Tuatahi ki ngā ture hōu e paihere atu ai te tangata kia ū ki te ture, ā kei te kaupare noa i ngā whakahē.

Ko te whakahoki a te MP o Aotearoa Tuatahi, a Shane Jones, "Nā ngā rangatira Iniana i whakahahani i tō mātou rangatira a Winitana, pēnā rātou kei te pīrangi ki te hari mai a rātou wāhine, me mutu te mahi tinihanga.”

Heoi, e ai ki a Bhana, kei te whakawhiua rātou e te kūare ki o rātou tikanga taumau.

“The cultural difference here in Indian culture we don't live together, we don't hold hands, we don't spend time together before we get married and this is something the New Zealand Government doesn't understand.”

E ai ki a Jones, “Ehara i te mea e whakaparahako ana i a rātou nā wai rānei i teka me haere mai rātou, whakahau, tohutohu i a māua ko Winitana me pēhea māua, nā rāua te kī. Ki te kore e oti i tā rātou e hiahia ana ka hoki rātou ki te kāinga, ko tāku e eke ki runga i te hōiho āpōpō, hoki ai.”

Ko te whakahoki a Bhana, “His comments are totally outrageous and I don't think we support it.”

Hei tāpiri atu, kua whakarerekēhia te āhua e whakamātauria ai te wāriu o te pūtea ki ngā mātua.

E ai ki te Minita Take Manene, kaare he tohutohu nā te Kāwanatanga mō ngā pane uruwhenua whakahoahoa. Mārama ana te whakatau a Te Tari Manene o Aotearoa, kei āna kaimahi te tīkanga mō āna whakataunga.

Ko te kōrero a Stuart Smith, māngai take manene o Nahinara, “All the partnership visas are not been approved because of the Eurocentric view of marriage and what constitutes a relationship is being adopted by Immigration New Zealand.”

Heoi, he whakaaro anō o ētahi.

Ko te whakatepe a Bhana, “The race relations commissioner’s message was to do everything you possibly can in New Zealand to protect your culture now how does it sit with what Mr Jones is saying?”

He take pea hei whakatika mā te Kāwanatanga, kia kore ai te iwi Inia e noho āmaimai.