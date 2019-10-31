He āhuru mōwai mā ngā tamariki Māori i Te Awakairangi

Ko Te Awe te ingoa o te whakaruruhau hōu mā ngā tamariki Māori ki Te Awakairangi, he hua nā te mahi tahi a Te Ātiawa ki Te Awakairangi ki a Oranga Tamariki.

He kaupapa nā te iwi i arataki hei whakapūmau i te ao Māori ki ngā mahi o ia rā, o ia rā a ngā tamariki.

Nā te Minita Take Tamariki, nā Tracey Martin te kōrero, "It's been repurposed as a place where young people who have an urgent need for somewhere safe to be can be here while we find a really permanent solid solution for them."

Mā Te Awe e hāpai i ngā mātāpono Māori me te wawata, ka whakakotahi anō i ngā whānau.

Ko Atilla Va'a tētahi o ngā poutiaki rangatahi i te whare o Te Awe.

Hei tāna, "Things like the incorporation of karakia and waiata on a daily basis has been huge."

"We sort of try and keep up the whānau connection and connections with their caregivers so that they can maintain their cultural identity and ultimately help transition them back to their whanau."

He hononga tēnei e uruhi ana i ngā panonitanga pai mā ngā tamariki Māori e noho ana i raro i te maru o te kāwanatanga.

"We're having lots of conversation with iwi and hapū around New Zealand about how can we do things differently, how can we do things from a Māori perspective, because what we know is what we've done to date hasn't worked," te kī a Martin.

E ai ki a Kura Moeahu (Taranaki Whānui, Te Āti Awa), he raru tēnei i toko ake i muri i te Tiriti o Waitangi, ā e kimi tonu ana te karauna i ngā rongoā, engari hei tā te iwi kua rite rātou ki te mahi i te mahi.

"I timata i reira, tata ki te kotahi rau waru tekau ngā tau e pahure ake nei, ā kāore rātau i tatū atu tō tātau moemoeā. I te mutunga o te rā, kei te whātoro tonu te ringa o Māori ki te karauna haramai, haramai ki te titiro, haramai ki tō mātou taha, anei! Koinei ngā rongoā."

E hiahia ana te iwi kia mahi tahi ki te kāwanatanga mō te painga o ngā whakareanga e haere ake nei.

"Haramai ki tā mātau taha, anei ngā whāriki mā tātau, anei ngā rautaki mō tātau. Haramai ki te ako, kawea mai ā koutou pūtea, ō koutou rauemi mā tātau e noho nei ki runga i te whāriki me mahi ngātahi," tā Moeahu anō.

Ka mahi tahi tonu te kawanatanga me ngā iwi rapa noa i te motu ki te aruaru i tētehi rongoā mā ēnei tamariki.