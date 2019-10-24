He akoranga nui mā ngā tamariki i te pātaka kai

He pātaka kai kua whakatūhia ki te kura kōhungahunga o Kererū, i Kumeu, i Tāmaki Makaurau. E tūmanakohia ana, ka ako ngā tamariki i ngā mātāpono o te tiaki, o te mahitahi anō hoki i ngā mahi whakahaere i tā rātou pātaka kai.

"A student teacher actually brought it up you know, having a pātaka reo and giving back to the community of us growing our own veggies and fruit that maybe we start somewhere out the front," te kī a Carmelia Tangariki (Ngāti Maniapoto) tētahi kaiako i te kura kōhungahunga.

Nā te matua o tētahi ākonga i te kura kōhungahunga te whata kai i whakatū ki waho i te whare, ā ka torona e te toru tekau tāngata ia rā, he kai ka haria, he kai hoki ka tākohahia.

Ka whakatipu huawhenua hoki ngā tamariki i te taha hemihemi o te kura kōhungahunga.

"It's a really positive way for the children to experience caring and how they can share and how they can collect fruit and veggies at home to share with the community," says kindergarten manager Raewyn Malcolm.

Hei tā Tangariki, he huhua ngā akoranga ki ngā tamariki i te whakatō, te whakatipu me te tuku kai, kaare he utu.

"We look at whanaungatanga and building those relation ships but its also about manaaki and the aroha that goes along side those, you know we are helping each other and about our tamariki helping them to understand what it means to give and receive and the feelings that come with that."