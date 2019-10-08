He aronga Māori whānui hei awhi i ngā tūroro mate pukupuku

Nō te pākia o Rangi Mahuika e te mate pukupuku ki te ū e rua tau ki muri nei, ka mokemoke ia, ā e ai ki a ia kāore i nui te tautoko ki a ia. Nā tōna hoa te whakaaro kia haere ki te rōpū āwhina o Te Mauri i te Marae o Kōkiri, i Te Awakairangi. He rōpū e aro katoa ana ki te kaupapa Māori hei awhi i ngā tūroro mate pukupuku.

Ko tā Mahuika, ko te āta kōrero tahi ki te hunga kua takahi i te ara a te tūroro mate pukupuku, ā e ora tonu ana, he āwhina nui i tau ai tōna mauri mō tōna mate.

"Be with people that are like minded and you could talk your cancer talk. And help each other and ask each other, how are you feeling today? Or what's been happening with you?" te kī a Mahuika.

E mōhio pū ana a Jannis Awatere ki ngā pānga kino o te mate pukupuku. I mate tōna hoa tāne i te Chondrasarcoma i te tau 2014, e 65 tau tōna pakeke.

"We had three weeks in the Wellington Hospital which were absolutely terrible. The worst experience ever."

E ai anō ki a Awatere, nā ngā mātāpono o te kaupapa o Te Mauri, i ora ai ia i ngā i ngā wā taumaha.

"It's about sharing their stories being who they want to be without saying something wrong that might upset somebody."

I tīmata ai te rōpū tautoko o Te Mauri i te Huitanguru i tērā tau, ā e whakahaerehia ana e Mana Wāhine, he kaupapa nā Whānau Ora, i raro i te maru o ngā tini ratonga hauora Māori i Pōneke.

Ko Tira Albert te kaiwhakahaere i a Mana Wāhine.

Hei tāna, "Te Mauri began because of a gap, an identified gap in a research project carried out in 2010. And it was about Māori in cancer and primary care. And it identified that there was a gap in support care, cancer support care programmes."

Ko tā Albert, he aronga Māori whānui tō Te Mauri kāore e tino kitea ana i rōpū kē atu. I ngā nōhanga katoa, ka aro atu ki ngā kaupapa e whā, arā ko Te Pō, ko Te Whei Ao, ko Te Ao Marama, ko Mauri Ora.

"For our whānau it's a wairua journey. It's about reclaiming our mātauranga Māori. It's about mana motuhake. It's reconnecting our whānau to their whakapapa and their tupuna," te kōrero a Albert.

"Especially our Māori people because they're so whakamā, eh, to go out there. And I'd love them to go there because there's a lot of them that need help. They need help in their homes, help to understand what's happening to them," tā Mahuika.

Kua oti kē te wāhanga whakamātau i te kaupapa, ā nā te paunga o āna pūtea, e whakamomori ana te whānau ki te kimi pūtea anō kia haere tonu ngā mahi āwhina i ngā Māori e pōkaikaha ana i te mate pukupuku.