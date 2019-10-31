He hōtaka Māori mā ngā mātua inā āna hua

Kua puta i Te Whānau o Waipareira te pūrongo mō ngā hua o tana hōtaka mā ngā mātua e kīa nei, ko "Incredible Years" i ngā tau e toru kua hipa. E whakaatu mai ana te pūrongo, ko ia tāra i whakatōkia ki a ia, he tata ki te whā huarua ake ngā hua ki te pāpori.

E ai ki te Tāhuhu Rangapū, ki a Awerangi Tamihere (Ngāti Kauwhata, Ngāti Porou), he rā nui whakaharahara mā ngā whānau Māori katoa:

“We are able to stand up and be proud, knowing that when we put solutions on the ground for our communities, by our own people, that we do see our whānau flourish.

“We had whānau that no longer had to go through an uplift process with Oranga Tamariki, we had whānau today who've got custody back from their children.... we had whānau today that had stopped using drugs and alcohol to the point that they are a leader of their own families.”

Kei te uru o Tāmaki te hōtaka “Incredible Years”, ā kua āwhina i ngā whānau e 300 neke atu i ngā tau e ono e whakahaeretia ana te kaupapa.

Ko te angitu o te hōtaka i inea e te “Social Return on Investment” (SROI). He pūnaha e mōhiotia ana i te ao hei ara e mātua inea ai ngā panga o tētahi kaupapa ki te pāpori.

“Through this report, we realise that the parents are gaining confidence to be a better parent, there are better family relationships and relationships with their children. They have reduced stress and improved mental well-being because of being supported,” te kōrero a te kairangahau o Wapareira, a Sneha Lakhotia.

Nā Tamihere hoki te īnoi kia nui ake ai te tautoko a te kāwanatanga ki tēnei kaupapa.

"This is a model that needs to be invested in more, across all Māori organisations in the country, For Māori by Māori, when solutions work on the ground with our vulnerable communities. We can see them going from languishing and flourishing, that is where the investments need to be made by this government."