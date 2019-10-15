He kaitaraiwa haurangi kua whakaaetia kia noho kāinga ki Aotearoa

Ko te whakatau a te Minita Take Manene, a Ian Lees-Galloway kia whakataiwhenua mai he manene e ono ōna hara taraiwa haurangi, e amuamutia ana e te hoariri.

E ai ki te Minita, i ākina ai tāna whakatau e te kōrero kāore e mōhiotia whānuitia ana.

"Deportation in this instance would of been a breach against the international convention against torture so deportation was not an option," tā Lees-Galloway.

Engari e ai ki te Māngai Take Ture o Nāhinara, ki a Mark Mitchell, kei noho ka whakapono atu ki te Minita.

"I'm very interested in seeing the information he's had that's allowed him to arrive at that decision. That's where the transparency is gonna kick in because New Zealand now doesn't trust the decisions he makes. He's got a poor track record of them," te kī a Mitchell.

E ai ki ngā whakamārama kua puta i raro i te ture pārongo ōkawa, nō te tūnga mai o Lees-Galloway ki tōna tari kāwanatanga i te Whiringa-ā-nuku rua mano tekau mā whitu, tokorua ngā kaihara kua whakaaetia kia noho taiwhenua mai ki Aotearoa.

Hei tā Lees-Galloway, "Section 151 of the Immigration Act precludes any of us from revealing the identity of a protected person. So we all need to take care with what we say. This is a case involving a protected person."

E ai ki Te Tari Manene o Aotearoa, ko te tangata e tiakina ana, he tangata "e whai take ana i tāna e whakapono ana, ka taka ia ki te tūkino, ki te mamae, ki te whakatuatea anō hoki ki te panaia ia i Aotearoa."