He kōrero whakamārie nā te Koromatua o Wairoa whai muri i ngā pupuhinga pū

He kōrero whakaahuru kua tukua e te Koromatua o Wairoa, e Craig Little ki tana hapori e pā ana ki ngā pupuhinga pū i tēnei taone o Te Matau a Māui i tōna rua wiki ki muri nei.

Whai muri tata mai i te 11 karaka i te pō o te Rāhoroi 19 o Oketopa, he pupuhinga kotahi i pūhia ki te kūaha o te kāinga o tētahi pirihimana. I te pō o te Rātapu hoki, takiwā o te 9.25 pm, e rua ngā pupuhinga, e whakapaetia ana nō te pū hoata, i pūhia ki te Whare Pirihimana o Wairoa.

Nō aua pupuhinga, he tāne e 23 ōna tau kua mauherea i runga i ngā whakapae whakamahi pū, engari kaare anō kia tau mēnā nāna anō hoki te pupuhinga i te kāinga o te pirihimana.

Ko tā Craig Little, he whakapūmau i te noho haumaru o te taone, o te whānau whai pānga anō hoki:

“The police have got full support. We've got full numbers, the police have absolutely made the town feel quite safe with the recent attacks in town. To be quite honest, my wife runs a holiday home up on the farm, I’ve offered the family that was shot at, at the house a couple of nights or two up in the farm, so the whole community is behind the police and the people affected, and we don't want these idiots in town, it's as simple as that."