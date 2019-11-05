He mokopuna nā te Tiriti e kore e tuohu

E karanga ana te hapori Iniana kia tūmatanui te whakapāha a Shane Jones, ā kia heke hoki i tana tūranga MP mā Aotearoa Tuatahi nā āna kōrero i tērā wiki mō ngā whakahē ki ngā whakahōutanga ki te kaupapa here manene a te kāwanatanga.

E ai ki a Jones, ko āna kōrero, he urupare ki ngā whiu kōrero ki tōna rangatira, ā e kore ia e heke i runga noa i te karanga a te kaitotohe.

He raru kua puea ake ki waenganui i te hapori Iniana me te kāwanatanga

Ko Anu Kaloti te māngai o Te Ohu Kaimahi Manene o Aotearoa. Hei tāna, "In the wake of all those protests and the immigration huge amounts of power with the visa office New Zealand First Shane Jones decided to have a dig."

Ko te whakahoki a Jones, "They should have never started this row with New Zealand First, they would've known I'm the type of politician I return fire with fire."

Hei tā Jones, nā te hapori Iniana te taukumekume nei i tīmata.

"It was the Indian activist who attacked my leader and attacked our party for the role that we play."

Engari, hei tā te MP o Reipa, hei tā Kiritapu Allen, ehara tēnei i te āhua o te kaihautū hei whakatauira ake.

"That's not the culture that we are trying to create here in Aotearoa it’s a place that we want everybody to call home."

E ai ki te MP o Nāhinara, ki a Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi, me tū ake te Pirimia ki te whakatikatika i tēnei take.

"Prime Minister is responsible for every minister in cabinet and she should be able to answer those questions what she has done, what she is going to do or what is her opinion and I can tell you there is a lot of concern within the community."

"It is not the sort of behaviour that's expected from a person that sits in Parliament and is a cabinet Minister," te kōrero āpiti a Kaloti.

Heoi, kāore a Jones mō te heke iho i tana tūranga.

"No activist is ever going to asphyxiate my language or my views."

I will not apologise and I have no problem arguing my point, however, they need to know I am the grandchild of the treaty and I will never bow to them for this issue."

Hei tā te Minita Take Manene, hei tā Iain Lees-Galloway, ko te whakaarotau ināianei, ko te patu i tēnei take hei ngā rā e tū mai nei.