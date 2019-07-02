He porotū kia wetewetehia ngā tukanga tango pēpī

Kei te whakarite te rōpū a "Save our Tamariki, Save of Future" i tētahi porotū, e whakahē ana i ngā mahi tango kōhungahunga a Oranga Tamariki. E ai ki te kaikōrero o te pekanga o Tūranganui-a-Kiwa o taua rōpū rā a Tuta Ngarimu, i tēnei wā tonu, kei te ngana rātau ki te haukoti i te tangohanga atu a tētahi tamaiti ki Timaru.

He kaitautoko e porotū ana, e whakapuaki ana i tāna ake i wheako ai i te wā i kāhakina atu ai wāna pēpī.

Koia ko tā Munokoa Ngarimu, “It's really traumatising, the worst pain I've ever felt really. They come and uplifted our son off us when he was four months old and I don't actually think that it was necessary they went about it.”

Hei tā Tuta Ngarimu o te rōpū tiaki tamariki hei oranga mō āpōpō, me whakamutu atu a Oranga Tamariki i wēnei mahi tūkino

“We don't want another incident like what happened in Hastings where that mama got stood over by the social workers and all that kind of stuff so we want to make sure that this mama and her pepi are safe and they're well supported”, te kī a Tuta Ngarimu.

Neke atu i te rua tekau ngā taone e porotū ana i tēnei mārama, atu i Kaikohe ki Timaru, arā e karanga ana kia wetewetehia ngā tukanga kāhaki pepe a Oranga Tamariki.

Ko tā Tuta Ngarimu, “We're trying to look at that whole structure on how it's meant to be helping our whānau, and everything is showing us now that it's not helping our whānau.”

Hei tā Munokoa Ngarimu ahakoa i whakahokia wāna tamariki, e ngaro ana te tika i roto i ngā mahi kāhaki.

“There were things we could have changed about how we were living, but there was no need for them to come in and rip our babies out of our hands. Some of the way they do things in the uplifts they could change they don't need to be so harsh on the parents”, says Munokoa Ngarimu.

Hei te toru tekau o Hūrae tū ai te porotū ā motu.