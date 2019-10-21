He taonga tuku iho ka whaoa e ngā kaitārai waka e toru

He mātanga waka o Te Moananui-a-Kiwa kei te mahi ngātahi ki te hanga i ētahi waka e toru i te hui mō Rata i Whangarei i tēnei wiki. Nō Aotearoa, Hawaii, Tahiti hoki rātou e whakatōpū nei i ngā mātauranga tuku iho, ā ko ā rātou mahi ka whakamahia i roto i te pōhiri ki te kahupapa waka o Tuia 250 ā tērā marama.

He tārai waka, te whakakotahi i ngā uri nō ngā moutere o te Moana nui ā Kiwa ki te Taitokerau

“I look at Tahitian Hawaiian and Māori the same people, so it's kind of like getting the whānau together for me,” te kī a James Eruera.

He kaupapa e whai wāhi atu ana ki te kaupapa o Tuia ki Taitokerau, kia tārai i ngā waka e toru, hei whakamana i ngā tātai herenga whakapapa o Hawaii, o Tahiti, o te Māori anō hoki.

“We carve a lot to see the protocols that the Māori go through its very heart warming and very relatable and the hospitality just like at home,” te kōrero a Alika Bumatay nō Hawai'i.

E ai anō ki a Eruera, “You know all I hope for on that final day when the waka touches the water is that people understand how special this is to us for people to understand that our waka ain’t just logs that they ain’t just objects. That they’re living creatures, they’re living beings.”

Nō Tahiti a Fieddie Tauotaha, he mātanga tārai waka kua hoki mai ki Aotearoa ki te whakaoti i te waka a tōna pāpā, a Puaniho Tauotaha kua noho ki te rua whakaputu mo ngā tau e hia kua hori.

“Hector told me "Fieddie you have to come back to New Zealand to finish your Papa canoe," but I never really thought about it, I'm just too busy working family and finance,” tā Tauotaha.

“To have Fieddie come back to finish his dads canoe and to have the connection between them and Hector and everyone else coming together for this kaupapa is probably the highlight,” te kōrero āpiti a Eruera.

Ka mutu kō te mātauranga waka, ko te pupuri i ngā tāonga a o rātou tūpuna te kaupapa.

“I didn't look at it like that, I looked at it to carve along other Polynesian brothers and sisters so some people may be like "but hey you’re celebrating Captain Cook," but I say no, I'm just celebrating our culture,” te kī a Bumatay.

Ka ū atu ngā waka o Tuia 250 ki ngā whanga o te Taitokerau hei te mutunga o tēnei marama. Hei taua wā, ka kite ake ai a tūmatanui ki ēnei waka hōu