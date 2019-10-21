He tokoiti ngā Māori i ngā tūranga matua o ngā whare wānanga

E ākina ana ngā kura tuatoru kia whakapūmautia a rātou herenga ki Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Ka whai tēnei i te putanga o tētahi rangahau nā Dr Tara McAllister (Ngāti Porou, Te Aitanga ā Māhaki) nō Te Whare Wānanga o Tāmaki e titiro ana ki te tino tokoiti o te Māori i ngā tūranga kaitātaki matua o ngā whare wānanga huri i te motu.

He rangahau i toko ake i ōna ake wheako mātauranga.

E ai ki a McAllister "Having spent eight years at various universities I was really interested in the number of Māori and Pasifika staff that are employed by these universities because throughout that whole time I had no Māori or Pasifika lecturers for any of my science papers."

"There's a whole range of disciplines, a whole range of departments that have never had a Māori academic let alone a professor, they've never had a lecturer and never had any of those ones," te kōrero āpiti a Ahorangi Tracey McIntosh, Toihau Tuarua o Te Wānanga o Waipapa i Te Whare Wānanga o Tāmaki.

Heoi, e ai ki a Ahorangi Stuart McCutcheon, Tūmuaki i Te Whare Wānanga o Tāmaki, he rangahau mākūare kē.

"I don't think it's correct to say that Māori are being excluded. All that said it is clear that Māori and Pacific people are underrepresented in the university academy."

Hei tā McIntosh, he iti noa iho ngā tūranga mana nui kei te ao mātauranga e wātea ana mā te Māori.

"At one stage a few years ago I knew eight Māori scientists who were PHD's who were unable to find positions in their own discipline."

"I think the numbers coming through into academic life are somewhat limited and that's something clearly that we all need to be working on," te kōrero anō a McCutcheon.

E ai anō ki a ia, tērā pea nā ngā rautaki kimi kaimahi a ngā whare wānanga i pēnei ai.

"If you have no real Māori strategy in terms of recruitment policies within a university sector, how do you determine a shortlist that really shows both diversity if you've got no one that's competent."

Ko tā McCutcheon, mehemea ka nui ake ngā kaiako Māori ki ngā tūranga matua, tērā pea ka tipu hoki te nui o ngā ākonga Māori.

"We'd like to see more of them in senior levels and we think that would be something that would make the university more attractive to Māori and Pacific students."

"Māori and Pasifika academics that are already there take a really active role in mentoring those students through the academy, whereas other academics aren't so good at supporting us through," tā McAllister.

Ka kōrero hoki te rangahau mō ngā huarahi e whāia ana e ngā whare wānanga, hei whakapiki ake i te nui o ngā tāngata Mātauranga Māori puta noa.