He tūhono i ngā kaitākoro whutupāoro ki o rātau taketake

Kei te whakarite te tīma whutupāoro tāne, raro iho i te tekau mā waru tau te pakeke, arā ko Ngā Whatukura, ki tā rātau tukinga atu ki te kapa o Whītī āpōpō. Heoi anō e hurahura nei tā tātau karere a Te Kuru o te Marama Dewes, he kaupapa anō i tua atu i te tākaro whutupāoro.

Ko tā Tiaki Fabish o Maniapoto te kāpene, hei tāna, “So what makes it different is the culture so it's just as much the culture the Māoritanga side as it is the rugby side, the Māoritanga helps bring us together, our history our kaupapa, that's really what makes us strong and gives us something to fight for.”

Ko te tīma nei he tūāpapa e tuituia ai ngā poai i roto i ngā mahi whakawhanaunga.

Valance Yates (NgāPuhi), “I knew coming into this camp was gonna be, not challenging it was just good for me to reconnect with my culture and my Māori, it's been a while.”

Hei tā Tiaki Fabish, “So at first it was a bit uncomfortable but boys who have done it before are more comfortable in that scene stepped up showed them that it's no-judge zone, everyone's welcome, gonna make mistakes but just laugh it off, so now everyone's a bit comfortable bit more confident with their Māori side.”

Hei tā te kaiako o te tīma hei tā Kahu Carey (Rangitane, Ngati Apa ki te Rā Tō), he whakatō tikanga, he whakawhanake i ngā pukenga whutupāoro, he whakatipu i te tāne anō hoki.

“Way we view it is there's 25 future rangatira there, we want them to be leaders whether its rugby, whether they're Māori All Blacks, whether they're doctors, whether they're nurses, or whatever they are in the community, they actually stand up and proud to be Māori”, te kī a Carey.

He kotahi wiki rātau e haratau ana, kua mārō te haere.

Ko tā Kahu Carey, “They get enough rugby when they're outside of this environment, they get plenty of coaching that side of it, so when they're here our point of difference obviously whakawhanaungatanga and learning our culture in bits and pieces so for us that's the big difference that connects us.

Hei tā Tiaki Fabish, “First few days you know boys are a bit shy in their shells sticking with the boys they already knew but now, connections, living together, boys are pretty strong connections feeling quite comfortable with each other, ready for tomorrow.”

Hei te rua karaka āpōpō tīmata ai te kēmu i te kura tuarua o raukura.