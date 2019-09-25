He whakaheke rerenga nā Jetstar, he utu māmā nā Air New Zealand

Ko tā Air New Zealand, he whakangāwari i ngā utu rere rangi ki ngā kiritaki kua pākia e te whakahekenga iho o ngā rerenga ā rohe a Jetstar.

“We know how important air services are for regional New Zealand and that’s why we’re stepping in to support Jetstar customers with a special discounted fare” te whakamārama a Cam Wallace, Āpiha Matua mō ngā Whiwhinga Pūtea a Air New Zealand.

Ko tā te Tāhuhu Rangapū o Jetstar, ko tā Gareth Evans, he kōrero mō ngā taumahatanga ki ngā ratonga ā rohe o te kamupene.

“We have given it a real go. However, despite four years of hard work, including becoming the most on-time of the two major regional airlines and having high customer satisfaction, our regional network continues to be loss-making”.

E ai ki a Wallace, ka kimi huarahi a Air New Zealand ki te whakawhānui i āna rerenga i ngā rohe kua pākia e te whakahekenga iho o Jetstar hei ngā wiki tata.

“Air New Zealand currently has 51 aircraft operating 320 flights per day to regional centres. We will evaluate the demand outlook on the affected Jetstar routes and determine whether we have the flexibility within our current fleet to add more capacity”.

E rua rau, e whitu tekau ngā rerenga ā rohe a Jetstar ka haere tonu ia wiki, i āna ratonga i waenganui i Tāmaki, i Te Whanganui-a-Tara, i Ōtautahi, i Ōtepoti, i Tāhuna hoki, ā ka eke ki te kotahi rau tonu āna rerenga ia wiki i Te Moana Tāpokapoka, ki Rarotonga anō hoki.

“We are fully committed to our domestic jet services. It’s business as usual for the rest of our New Zealand operation."

He ara mahi anō ka whakawāteahia mā nga kaimahi ā rohe o Jetstar kua pākia - te nuinga he kaiurungi, he kaitaurima - huri noa i ngā whakahaere a Jetstar, a Qantas Group i Aotearoa, i Ahitereiria.

Nā te kore mōhio, mēnā ka haere tonu ngā waka hurirere kapongao ki tua o te 30 o Noema 2019, he ara e wātea ana ki ngā kiritaki o Jetstar e whakahokia ai ki a rātou te katoa o tā rātou i utu ai mō ngā rerenga hei taua wā.

Me tuku īmērā ngā kiritaki ka pākia ki jqsupport@airnz.co.nz, whakaaturia ngā tīkiti Jetstar ka pākia, kia whai hua ai i te tautoko kua puta i a Air New Zealand.