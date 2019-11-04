Ka hoki te whakakitenga o Tuku Iho ki Haina

Te kapa haka o Te Puia i te tuwheratanga o te whakakitenga i Shanghai - Whakaahua / Te Puia | MACI

Kua hoki atu te whakakitenga o Tuku Iho ki Haina, he wāhi kua titia ki te ngākau o ngā kaimahi o Te Puia i te mea, ko te wāhi tuatahi tēnei i horahia ai te whakakitenga nei i te tau 2013.

Ko Eraia Kiel te kaiwhakahaere o Te Puia | MACI. Hei tāna, "kua ono tau tēnei whakakitenga e haere ana ki ngā tōpito e whā o te ao me kī. I tīmata mai i konei i Haina i te tau 2013. Kātahi ka peka atu ki Chile, ki Brazil, ki Amerika hoki, ki Hapani, ki Tōkio, ināianei kua hoki mai ki Haina."

Ko te māngai o Aotearoa ki Haina, ko Clare Fearnley tētahi o te hunga i tae ki te whakatuwheratanga. Ā, e tino kitea ana ngā honohononga ki waenganui i ngā whenua e rua.

“The Shanghai exhibition is a centrepiece of the 2019 China-NZ Year of Tourism. At the same time, Tuku Iho marks the launch of the 2019 New Zealand Week of activities, which celebrates and showcases New Zealand and New Zealand’s premium products to Chinese consumers,” tā Fearnley.

Hei tā Harry Burkhardt, heamana o Te Puia | MACI, kei te kaha, kei te pūmau te ara whanaungatanga ki waenga i te Māori o Aotearoa me Te Puia | NZMACI ki a Haina.

“While we have brought Tuku Iho to Shanghai, we share our culture with every day with manuhiri from around the world, especially China. It is Te Puia | New Zealand Maori Arts and Crafts Institute’s responsibility to promote Māori arts and crafts - Tuku Iho is one example of this.”

Kō atu i te whitu tekau ngā taonga tuku iho kei roto i te whakakitenga - ko te whakaatu i ngā mahi whakairo, te tā moko hoki ētahi wāhanga ka kitea.

Hei tā Kiel, “Kei konei ngā toki me ngā whao, kei konei te wāhi ki te tā moko, te orooro i ngā pounamu, ngā wheua tohorā hoki. Kei konei te kapa haka o Te Puia e whakakanohi nei i ngā rōpū o Te Arawa waka, otirā o te iwi Māori. 24 ngā kaihaka kua tae mai ki te whakaatu i ngā taonga a kui mā, a koro mā. Te tūmanako ia, ēnei tūāhuatanga ka rongo pai te iwi nei ki te hōhonutanga, ki te wairua, ki te ataahuatanga o tō tātou iwi Māori.”

“Ka noho mātou ki konei mō te toru wiki ki te whakatairanga anō i te tau e whakanui ai i ngā hononga o Haina me Aotearoa i roto i ngā mahi tūruhi, ka mutu ka hoki mātou ki te wā kāinga, ka hoki ki Te Puia ki te whakatā. Ko te anga whakamua, ka haere pea ki ngā moutere o Te Moananui a Kiwa, ki te whai i ngā tapuwae a Maui. Koira te tūmanako i tēnei wā. Engari mā te wā, ka kite. ”

Ka noho tuwhera te kaupapa nei tae noa ki te 15 o Whiringa-a-rangi.