Ka mārama te tū a ngā Ōpango mō te urupare ki te haka

Ngā Ōpango, ko Dane Coles rāua ko Atu Moli

He nui ngā kōrero i ngā rangi tata ake nei mō te takitū V a Ingarangi ki te haka a te kapa Ōpango i Yokohama i te pō Rāhoroi. Ko te hua i te otinga o te tākaro, ka kore e rerekē ake, ā koia pū kei ngā whakaaro o ngā Ōpango i tēnei wiki, heoi ko tā Dane Coles, he whai kia mārama pū ai te tangata, i tautoko te kapa i ngā mahi a ō rātou hoariri.

"That's what the haka is about – a challenge – and they walked forward” ko tāna ki te ao pāpāho i te mōtēra o te kapa i Tōkyō i te rā nei.

“I know all the boys were pretty pumped. We were all looking round, like 'let's go'. We didn't think it was bad. We thought it was awesome."

Tere rawa a Coles ki te kī ake, ko taua uruparenga, ehara i te mea i kaha ake ai a Ingarangi, ā hinengaro nei.

"No one is going to win a game because they walked forward or how powerful the haka was. It's about what happens on that rugby pitch for 80 minutes. I don't think it gave them an edge, but hindsight is a beautiful thing.”

Kaha tonu tana kōrero whakapūmau i te haka ki ngā mahi whutupōro, ki te ahurea whānui hoki o Aotearoa, i tāna kī atu:

"When people pay us out and say we shouldn't be doing it, they don't understand the history of the haka, the history of the All Blacks and the history of New Zealand.

"We love doing it and I wish people would understand that, even people at home who give us stick about the haka. We can't control what people think and say, but it ain't going anywhere. If you don't like it don't watch it.”

Hangarau ana a Coles mō te whakapae e mea ana, nā World Rugby a Ingarangi i whakawhiu i te rā nei mō te nuku ki tua o te pae wehe i te wā o te haka.

"They earn a s***load of money, so they can pay the fine. They're a pretty wealthy union.”