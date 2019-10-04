Ka moemoeā a Disney me te Māori

He kaitango whakaahua Māori kua mahi tahi me The Walt Disney Company ki te whakanui i ētahi wāhine, kōhine ā kikokiko nei. He whakakitenga whakaahua te kaupapa, ko Disney's Dream Big Princess te ingoa.

Ko Qiane Matata-Sipu (Te Waiōhua) tētahi o ngā kaitango whakaahua tokowhā nō Aotearoa e whakakite ana i ngā kōrero motuhake mō ētahi kōhine nō Aotearoa. Ko Jackie Key, ko Imogen Wilson, ko Soldier Rd hoki e āwhina ana i te kaupapa e whai reo ai ngā wāhine o tēnā whakatipuranga, o tēnā whakatipuranga.

"It's a great opportunity to have indigenous kōhine and kōtiro on the international stage aligned with Disney. But also to amplify them and the mahi that they do."

Mereana Wairua in ngahere - Photo by Qiane Matata-Sipu / The Walt Disney Company Australia & New Zealand

"One of them being Mereana Wairua is a 7-year-old that looks at recycling the inner tubes of bikes to make raukura earrings with her mum."

Ngā Hinepūkōrero - Photo by Qiane Matata-Sipu / The Walt Disney Company Australia & New Zealand

"The other rōpū is Ngā Hinepūkōrero, four spoken word poets who are just phenomenal and share kōrero and creativity around wāhine and Māori and kaupapa Māori."

"What I would love to see is more of our own creators, more of our own graphic designers and artists and illustrators get involved so we can be creating and making these things ourselves."

Wahine Toa on horseback - Photo by Jacki Key / The Walt Disney Company Australia & New Zealand

Ahakoa kaare he toto Māori o te kaitango whakaahua nei, o Jacki Key, i tō te hiahia nui ki a ia kia āwhina atu, i tana whiwhinga īmērā i The Walt Disney Company i Ahitereiria kia whai wāhi atu ia ki te whakakitenga. I whakaaro nui ia kia mahi tahi ki ngā whānau o Hinerupe Marae i Te Araroa, ā kia hāngai te aro ki ngā kōrero e hono atu ai te tangata ki tōna ahurea.

“To me a New Zealand princess will have indigenous roots, is someone who’s proud of her culture and the horse speaks about strength,” says Key.

Ka haere tahi te kaupapa nei me te hui taumata The Power of Inclusion kei te Aotea Centre e whakanui ana i te kanorau, i te ururau o ngā iwi ki te rāngai whitiata.

"It's really about telling our stories to the world, Māori New Zealanders telling stories to the world whatever story it maybe, they are told in a special way I think is unique to New Zealand so yes that's the kind of place that we want to go with this conference," te kōrero a Annabelle Sheehan, Tāhuhu Rangapū o Te Tumu Whakaata Taonga o Aotearoa.

Ko te whāinga nui o te kaupapa 'Dream Big Princess', ko te hāpai i te whanaketanga o ngāi wahine huri noa.

E ai ki te Ringatohu Whakahaere o The Walt Disney Company ki Ahitereiria Aotearoa, ki a Kylie Watson-Wheeler, "We're delighted for this one-of-a-kind photo exhibition to be part of the important voices around the power of inclusion. We are proud that the exhibition contributes to, and celebrates, the positive impact of strong female role models around the world."