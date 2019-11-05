Ka whāngai pūtea a Pharmac kia nui ake ai ngā rongoā mate totomā

Atu i te Tīhema, ka utua e te kāwanatanga te rongoā hei whakamātūtū i te hunga e kaha pākia ana e te mate pukupuku ki te pūtau toto. E ai ki a Star Olsen o Ngāti Porou, koia ka waimaria. Kotahi rā ia wiki, ka noho tūroro ia hei patu i te mate pukupuku Myeloma e ngau ana i a ia.

E mōhio pū ana ia, e kore rā tēnei mate e mutu te kaitangata.

"Cancer doesn’t discriminate. It will take you young, it will take you old. Doesn’t matter if you’re Māori, Pacific Islander, Pakeha, Indian. It’s got no friends," te kī a Olsen.

He mate kua heke i ōna tātai whakapapa, heke iho ki tāna tamaiti, ki a Taikaha. I te tau rua mano tekau mā whā, ka pākia ia e te Lymphoma, ā e whawhai tonu nei i te mate.

Ko tā Olsen “I’m very proud of the way my boy accepted his cancer and what he went through and he was only twenty one. When he got it at twenty one what drove him was Te Matatini. He said, "I want to get to Te Matatini."”

I tēnei tau, i whakatōkia e te kāwanatanga ko te $60 miriona hei āpiti atu ki te $40 miriona mai i te tahua pūtea 2019, kia rahi ake ai ngā rongoā mā te hunga e pāngia ana.

Hei tā te Minita Take Hauora, tā David Clark, "I’m delighted that Pharmac are funding more cancer drugs. We put additional money aside recently as a part of our response to make sure we have cancer action."

Heoi, ahakoa te whawhai nui hei patu i te mate pukupuku, te ahua nei kei te puta kino tonu tōna ihu.

"We understand the Pharmac challenge and in particular you’ve seen be really strong around cancer funding and what our proposals are for cancer funding so is this government doing enough? Probably not,” te kī a Shane Reti, māngai take hauora o Nāhinara.

Ko tā Olsen "The stats must tell them something. Where the need is. You know the need is with the Māori and that’s it, you can’t go making any excuses if you want help for your people."

Kua hono atu a Olsen ki te roopu tautoko o Te Mauri i te Marae o Kōkiri i Te Awakairangi, ki reira āta kōrero ai ki te hunga e mārama ana ki ngā tino ngau o te mate pukupuku.