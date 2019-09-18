"Kāti te kaipaipa, me waiata kē" - Te Hauora o Tūranganui a Kiwa

Ko te kaupapa hou, ko Auahi Kore-oke nā Te Hauora o Turanganui a Kiwa rāua ko Te Aho a Māui, kei te āwhina i te Māori kia mutu te momi paipa mā roto mai i ngā mahi waiata, whakataetae anō hoki.

Kei Te Tairāwhiti te tatauranga tiketike rawa i Aotearoa mō te hunga kaipaipa, he $5000 tāra ka whakapaungia ki ngā tūpeka ia tau e te hunga e momi ana.

"Kāti te kaipaipa, me waiata kē", koia tā Te Hauora o Tūranganui a Kiwa.

Tipene Apanui te toa o te hōtaka nei arā i whaka, “I was smoking since I was about 15, and I wanted to give up now because I eventually knew that it's not going to help me and it's just bad for me overall.”

I Te Tairāwhiti, e whitu tekau mā whitu ira rima miriona tāra ia tau ka whakapaua ki te tūpeka ia tau.

He kaiako auahi kore a Walter Walsh i Te Hauora o Turanganui a Kiwa, nāna nei te kuapapa Auahi Kore-Oke i whakarite, arā hei tāna, “We have a smoke-iliser machine, and what it does is measure your carbon monoxide levels in your lungs and the safest zone where you should be in between 1 and 6, so they sign up over six weeks, and by the end of the six weeks they should be smoke free, they either blow a 1, 2 or 3, but between 1 and 6 is the smoke free zone.”

Toru tekau ōrau ngā pakeke i te Tairāwhiti e mea ana he tangata kai hikareti rātau, ka mutu, neke i te whā tekau ōrau, he Māori.

Mō te kaupapa nei hei whakakipakipa i te tangata, ko tā Tipene Apanui, “It's a good way to get people to quit but, it's a bit hard for people who have been smoking for many years.

Nā Dianna Matete te taha waiata i toa, heoi anō hei tāna, “I've tried giving up smoking I've done it before, but there's a bit of issues behind that side I suppose because I've done it for so long, just all the toxins I suppose came out and yeah.”

Ko te mate pukupuku pūkahukahu te kaikōhuru matua i Aotearoa, ā, i te rohe o Te Tairāwhiti mate atu ai te tokomaha o rātau.

Ko tā Walter Walsh, “Over the last six weeks we had 38 people sign up for singing, we had 18 people sign up for smoking, and about six of them became smoke-free.”

Kei te whai whakaaro a Turanga Hauora ki te kawe atu i te hōtaka nei ki kura kē.

Ki te pīrangi āwhina, haere ki www.smokefree.org.nz