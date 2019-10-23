Ko Brendon Smith 'e rite ana' whai muri i te whakatā i ngā wiki e toru nei

E whakariterite ana ngā Kiwi mō te tukinga whutupōro Trans-Tasman ki ngā Kāngarū, ki Wollongong hei te Paraire. I wepua a Ahitereiria e Aotearoa i Tāmaki Makaurau i tērā tau me te tūmanako, ka tōaitia tērā tutukitanga.

E rongo nei a Brandon Smith i ngā pānga o ngā wiki whakatā kua pahure.

“Probably kicked up the feet a bit too much but it was good. The boys gave me a big sweat out yesterday so getting ready to go. The boys are looking real good.”

Kua whai wāhi anō te uri o Te Rarawa ki te aro ā kapa Kiwi mō te tukinga ki a Ahitereiria, arā ki te tūranga kaitīkape, tōna tino tūranga ahakoa kua taunga ia ki tūranga kē atu i te kapa Melbourne Storm.

“I always feel ready, I mean this is my job, this is what I signed up for. Madge wants to pick me to play hooker, then I'll go out there and play hooker, I'll just get my extra reps in and make sure I practice to the best of my ability and go out there and perform.”

Pērā i te tukinga ki a Mate Ma'a Tonga i tēnei tau, ka whāngai a Smith i te pōro ki ngā ringa hihiri o Benji Marshall, o Shaun Johnson hoki.

"Haven't really touched the ball too often so getting my extra passes in just so I've got good service for the halves like Benji and Shaun to play off the back of it and they can special things those guys so looking forward to watching them."

I kōkuhu atu a Smith ki ngā Kiwi i tēnei tūtakinga i tērā tau. Ko Charnze Nicoll-Klocstad rāua ko Corey Harawira-Naera ētahi o ngā pia tokowhā ka kōkuhu atu mō te tukinga i tēnei wiki.

“Always a great team the Kiwis team, especially with the next man up mentality we're looking for in this squad. Zane Tetevano comes in, Braden Uele - I played with him in the juniors so that awesome to see him progress into the Kiwis jersey and I have full trust in them that they're going to do the job for us.”

Me pērā ka tika e angitu ai te kapa Kiwi ki ngā Kāngarū hei te Pōmere nei.