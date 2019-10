Ko EnergyMate ka awhi i ngā whānau ki te whakaea i ngā utu hiko

He tiaki hiko te kaupapa o tētahi hui ki te tonga o Tāmaki i te rā nei. He hui nā EnergyMate hei awhi i te hunga pōhara ki te utu i ngā nama hiko e nui haere ana me te āta whakamārama atu i ngā āhuatanga o te whakamahi hiko.

E ai ki a Veronica Henare nō Manukau Urban Māori (MUMA), nāu te rourou, nāku te rourou, ka ora ai te iwi.

“At the crux of it all, our people are struggling, financially, so if we can help them in areas of need, and that’s what this particular pilot provided for our people.”

Ahakoa kua heke iho ngā utu hiko i ngā tau e rima kua pahure, e kaha peehia tonutia ana ngā whānau e ngā utu whakamahana whare. Nā whai anō te rewanga ake o te kaupapa "EnergyMate", he ratonga ka toro atu ki ngā kāinga o te hapori.

He māngai take pūngao a Miranda Struthers. Hei tāna, “We are running a pilot of an in-home energy coach as well. We're sending trained financial mentors into people’s homes to help talk them through their power usage in their home, and then connecting them to the right plan.”

Arā noa atu ngā huarahi hei whakaheke iho i ngā utu hiko, pēnei i te whakamahi pūrama whāhutahi.

“There’s some really easy things that people can do in their home to make savings, like turning off things like switches at the wall can save up to $100 in a year. Make sure you have an efficient heat pump in your home and set it to the right temperature 18-22 degrees, no more otherwise you are just throwing money and power away,” tā Struthers.

Kō atu i te kotahi rau, e rima tekau ngā kainga kua whai hua i tēnei kaupapa i Rotorua, i Porirua, i Tāmaki Makaurau hoki.

Hei whakatepe, ko tā Henare, “My challenge, my wero to people would be to get involved and by getting involved, come and talk to providers in the community.”

HE TOHUTOHU TIAKI HIKO