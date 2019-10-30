Ko "MATES in Construction" ka whakaheke i te whakamomori i te ahumahi whakatū whare

Āpiha Mahi Justin Geange - Whakaahua / Kōnae

Kua whakarewaina tuatahitia ko “MATES in Construction” ki Aotearoa i te rā nei. E 47 o ngā matenga whakamomori e 685 i tērā tau i ahu mai i te rāngai whakatū whare. Hei whakaheke i aua tatauranga, he kaupapa tēnei e aronui nei ki te whakatū ara whakawhiti kōrero pai, ki te whakatika hoki i ngā whakaaro i te wāhi mahi mō te oranga hinengaro.

Ko Justin Geange (Ngāti Rahiri) tētahi o ngā āpiha mahi i roto i tēnei kaupapa kua 11 tau e whakahaerehia ana, ā e ai ki a ia he nui ngā take e tahuri atu ai ngā tāne i tēnei ahumahi ki te whakamate i a rātou anō:

“We work ourselves into unemployment, we are one of the few industries in the world, that we get to the end of the job and go, yeah we finished the work, and then oh no we got no job to go to."

Ko Richie Hepi tētahi o ngā āpiha mahi hōu mā "MATES in Construction" - Whakaahua / Kōnae

Nō te whakarewanga i te tau 2008, kua toro atu te kaupapa nei nō Ahitereiria ki ngā kaimahi 160,000 neke atu, ā e 8% te hekenga iho o ngā tatauranga whakamomori kua kitea.

"We are rolling out on to five sites in Auckland area but it will be that everyone on-site will go thought he training it doesn’t matter if you’re the client or the labourer on the site, the entire family of that site will go through mates in construction training," te kōrero a te kaiwhakahaere o MATES, a Victoria McArthur.

Ko Richie Hepi (Te Arawa) tētahi o ngā āpiha mahi hōu, kei te puku o Tāmaki e tuku ana i tana whakangungu tuatahi i te wāhi mahi i te rā nei.

“We just want people to be aware of suicide in construction, males talking to males, it's hard, and that's a big thing and I'm drawn to this kaupapa.”