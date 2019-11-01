Ko ngā Breakers wharanga-nui ka papare i te papahueke o ngā Taipans 

Whakaahua nā: Photosport

I eke te kapa Breakers ki tana wikitōria tuarua o te tau inapō, i te tukinga ki te kapa Cairns Taipans i Spark Arena. Hāunga rā te nui o rātou e noho whara ana ki rahaki me te papahueke o te hoariri, i whakaihuwaka tonu te kapa hau kāinga, e 93-85 ngā tatauranga.

He hau kerekere i pūhia e ngā Breakers i te hauwhā tuatahi, ka mau te hū ki te tākaro tae noa atu ki te wehenga rua, kia tekau mā tahi āna tatau ki tua.

Heoi, kāore te kapa Taipans i mate wheke noa. I toa i a rātou te hauwhā tuatoru, kia rua tekau mā toru ki te tekau mā whitu ngā tatau, he mea toko ake i ngā tatau e 23 i riro i a Cameron Oliver.

Ka tae ki te hauwhā tuawhā, nā ngā kuru toru piro a te toa e tirohia ana e te NBA, e R.J Hampton, i ū atu ai te kapa hau kāinga ki te wikitōria, kia rua āna toahanga i ngā kēmu e toru o te tau tākaro.

Tokotoru ngā kaitākaro Breakers i tamō i te tākaro nei, ko Rob Lowe, ko Finn Delaney rātou ko Ater Majok. E whakapono ana te kaiako a Dan Shamir, ka kore e roa, ka ora katoa te kapa.

“It usually ends up that the load is bigger on other players and things carry on to other people. We got a great medical staff…. And we will get everybody to be able to work and prepare and we will be a complete team and we will be able to see what the potential of this team is.”

Ngā kaitākaro toa:

Corey Webster 23 piro, 8 piro āwhina - R.J. Hampton 18 piro (tana whiwhinga nunui rawa) - Brandon Ashley 14 piro, 11 tupana

Ngā Wharanga:

Rob Lowe, Whatinga Korotū - Finn Delaney, Pungapunga - Ater Majok, Māuiui