Ko Te Kaunihera ā Rohe o Wairoa ā runga mō te nuinga o ngā māngai Māori

Mauī ki te matau: Danika Goldsack (Ngāti Porou) Denise Eaglesome-Karekare (Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairoa) Chaans Tumataroa-Clarke (Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairoa) Hine Flood (Ngāpuhi) Melissa Kaimoana (Ngāti Tūwharetoa)

He kaikaunihera Māori hōu kua whakawahia ki te Kaunihera ā Rohe o Wairoa, kia kake ake ai te rahi o ngā Māori ki te Kaunihera ki te rima. Tokotoru kei ngā rohe pōti Māori, tokorua kei ngā rohe pōti pākeha. Ka mahi tahi rātau ki te Koromatua, ki a Craig Little, ki te whakawhanake i te hapori e ai ki te tirohanga Māori.

“We are all one, we speak for one and I know we are gonna represent the whole of the community. That’s what’s so good about Wairoa,” te kōrero a te Koromatua.

Ko te Kahika Tuarua o mua, kaikaunihera o te wā hoki, ko Denise Eaglesome Karekare (Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairoa) e mārama pū ana, ki hea rā hāngai pū atu ai te aro mō te hapori te painga.

“Wairoa people want us to work on a whole lot of things, but the most important things as far as I’m concerned is climate change, the three waters review and our aging infrastructure."

“Obviously the three waters are huge… Somehow we’ve got to work out how we are gonna afford to get that out of the river eventually, but that’s a whole community thing,” tā Koromatua Little.

Nā te tino kitea o te Māori i te Kaunihera, e anga nui atu ana a Chaans Tumataroa-Clarke (Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairoa) ki te whakapūmau i te mātāpono o te kotahitanga ki ā rātou mahi i te wā ki a rātou:

“Ehara taku toa he toa takitahi, engari he toa takitini.”

"That’s the main thing for me. There has to be an emphasis on team work in this council. One person cannot do this alone,” te kōrero hoki a Little.